What can you do about stress?

To learn how to manage stress, you first need to identify what triggers your stress responses and then develop strategies to deal with them. One method is to make a list of all the situations, challenges, thoughts, and concerns that trigger a stress response.

Most people recognise that stress is partly caused by external factors, but that stress is also fueled from within by thoughts and fears.

Recognising the problem is the first step to solving it. By identifying your own stressors, both external and internal, you can learn to cope with them better. Stress management involves eliminating and adjusting the external causes of stress, but also working on the internal causes of stress. You reframe your thoughts, question negative thoughts, and focus on more positive thoughts.

Here are some things you can do to better manage your stress: