Stress
Stress is your body's natural response to situations that are perceived as threatening or demanding. It can arise from excessive workload, interpersonal conflicts, financial worries, etc.
What is stress?
Stress is the body's response to events and demands from the environment. It can give you extra strength and energy in situations where you need it, for example, to perform optimally during a job interview or competition. However, if this response persists for a long time without you being able to recover, it can have adverse effects on your body.
Help with stress
What types of stress are there?
For good stress management, it is often useful to adjust both the external pressure and the way stress is experienced internally. To learn how to deal with stress, it is important to understand what it is and what can trigger a stress response. There are two main categories of stress: acute stress and chronic stress.
Acute stress
Acute stress is an immediate and powerful response to a perceived threat, a demanding situation, or fear. A job interview, a competition, a parachute jump, or driving too fast are examples of events that can cause acute stress.
Acute stress is not dangerous. On the contrary, you need to be exposed to it from time to time. The most important thing is that you have enough time to recover and sleep after periods of stress. In rare cases, acute stress following extremely threatening or frightening events can cause lasting problems and lead to what is known as post-traumatic stress disorder. The symptoms of this can be both psychological and physical (tension headaches, stomach problems, fatigue, etc.).
Chronic stress
Acute stress can be beneficial in terms of autonomy, energy, and motivation. This is often referred to as positive stress. However, the situation becomes problematic when stress factors accumulate and the stress they cause does not go away.
Prolonged stress can cause physical symptoms such as headaches and sleep problems. The response to prolonged stress is more subtle than that to acute stress, but can cause greater damage in the long term. Prolonged stress without sufficient recovery can lead to chronic fatigue syndrome.
What are the symptoms of stress?
Prolonged stress can cause symptoms in many different parts of the body. If you recognise yourself in several of the statements below, it may be a sign that you need to face your situation and make changes:
- You often feel tired and heavy in the morning, even if you have had enough sleep.
- You sleep poorly: for example, you have trouble falling asleep or you wake up too early. Once you are awake, you start to worry.
- You are irritable and find it difficult to relax.
- You find others slow and have little patience.
- Your brain works differently: for example, you have more trouble remembering things and concentrating.
- You are more easily irritated, for example by small things that normally do not bother you.
- Your sexual desire has decreased and you are no longer interested in sex.
- You do not breathe well, but remain stuck in shallow breathing.
- You feel like you don't have enough time and no longer make time to rest, have fun, maintain social contacts, or do things that make you feel good.
- You have colds more often or have other infections, such as throat infections or repeated urinary tract infections.
- You have other physical symptoms, such as heart palpitations, headaches, or stomach problems.
- You feel depressed.
- You feel like you are falling short, even though you are doing everything you can.
- You feel a lump in your throat, a knot in your stomach, or other symptoms of anxiety.
- You need to drink more alcohol than usual to relax.
What can you do about stress?
To learn how to manage stress, you first need to identify what triggers your stress responses and then develop strategies to deal with them. One method is to make a list of all the situations, challenges, thoughts, and concerns that trigger a stress response.
Most people recognise that stress is partly caused by external factors, but that stress is also fueled from within by thoughts and fears.
Recognising the problem is the first step to solving it. By identifying your own stressors, both external and internal, you can learn to cope with them better. Stress management involves eliminating and adjusting the external causes of stress, but also working on the internal causes of stress. You reframe your thoughts, question negative thoughts, and focus on more positive thoughts.
Here are some things you can do to better manage your stress:
- Seek professional help. In many cases, it is helpful to consult a psychologist or psychotherapist to learn how to deal with stress as soon as it arises. Most people who become ill due to stress have sought help too late.
- Exercise. Physical activity increases resistance to stress. A healthy body is more resistant to stress, and exercise is good for recovery. Exercise also helps you sleep better.
- Go to bed on time. Sleep is important for the brain to recover. Like exercise, sleep helps you cope better with stress.
- Identify stress factors. Write down the elements that cause stress and ask for help to change them. Think about what you can eliminate and change.
- Do breathing exercises. The brain receives signals from the body. It is therefore easier to let go of stress if you breathe deeply and slowly. This calms the entire body. Mindfulness and yoga are other good ways to relax.
When should you seek help?
If you experience symptoms of stress, you should seek help. Most people who become ill due to stress seek help too late. Early help leads to a faster recovery and reduces the risk of symptoms in the long term.
How can Doktr help you?
Frequently asked questions
Is it possible to get shingles from stress?
Yes, it is possible to get shingles from stress. Chronic or intense stress can weaken the immune system, allowing the varicella-zoster virus (the virus that causes chickenpox and shingles) to become active again. When the virus becomes active again, it causes a painful rash that is typical of shingles.
Risk factors also include advanced age, certain diseases, and treatments that weaken the immune system. If you have symptoms of shingles, it is important to consult a doctor for a diagnosis and appropriate treatment.
What is stress rash?
Stress rash, also known as stress pimples, is a skin reaction caused by stress. The rash often takes the form of redness, pimples, or dry patches.
Stress can lead to increased release of cortisol, a hormone that can inflame the skin and exacerbate existing conditions such as acne, eczema, and psoriasis. Stress rash most commonly occurs on the face and neck, as well as on the chest and back.
What are external causes of stress?
Stressful situations can be both positive and negative. Here are some examples of events in your environment that can cause stress:
- Major changes in your life situation. These can be desirable changes, such as marriage, the birth of a child, renovating a house, or a new challenge at work. They can also be undesirable changes, such as divorce or death.
- Your surroundings. Environmental influences can be stressful, such as loud noises, barking dogs, buzzing fans, bright sunlight, or thunderstorms.
- Unexpected events. A new boss, water damage in your home, a rent increase—all of these events can trigger a stress response.
- Work-related events. The most common stressors at work are too much work, too many emails, too many meetings, problems with coworkers, or a demanding boss.
- Social situations. Meeting new people can be stressful, for example on a blind date. Other social situations can also be stressful, such as family gatherings, spending time together during the holidays, or traveling together.
What are internal causes of stress?
Stress responses depend not only on what is happening in the environment, but also on what is happening inside the body. What one person finds stressful may be enjoyable for another. What happens in the outside world can be perceived in different ways.
What makes matters even more complicated is that the brain cannot distinguish between actual events and things that people think might happen. This means that the ‘internal landscape’ of thoughts and feelings plays an important role in the stress response.
Here are some examples of internal causes of stress:
- Fears. The most common fears are fear of public speaking and fear of flying.
- Difficulty dealing with uncertainty. No one has total control over what happens in life. Some people have more difficulty than others with situations that involve uncertainty about what will happen.
- Thoughts and perceptions. These can be opinions, attitudes, or expectations. Many people do not realize how much our thoughts influence our behavior.
The good news is that everyone can influence their thoughts. At the same time, it is important to be patient with yourself, because it takes time and effort to change some deep-rooted fears, learned behaviors, and expectations.
