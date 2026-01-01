Many reasons to eat less sugar

Large-scale research on the effects of sugar

In an article in the British Medical Journal, American and Chinese researchers gathered all the studies they could find about the impact of sugar in food and drinks on health.

The material includes 8,601 studies and relates to so‑called free sugars in food and drinks, meaning added sugars and sugars naturally present in syrups, honey, fruit concentrates, and fruit juices.

No benefits, but many disadvantages

The researchers found no clear benefits of adding free sugars to food and drinks, but they did find many disadvantages, including an increased risk of:

Obesity

Diabetes

Heart disease

Gout

Various forms of cancer

Depression

Tooth decay (cavities)

Less soda and sweetened drinks

The researchers noted that many studies in this field are of lower quality and that more research is needed to establish causal links. But even with the data currently available, several recommendations can already be made:

Limit your intake of free sugars (added sugars, honey, etc.) to less than 25 grams per day , which corresponds to about six teaspoons.

, which corresponds to about six teaspoons. Limit your intake of soda and sweetened drinks (including juice) to a maximum of 20–35 cl per week .

. Change the consumption habits of children and teenagers, who generally consume too much sugar.

The amount of sugar recommended by the researchers is lower than the amount recommended by the WHO. The WHO advises getting no more than 10% of your total calorie intake from sugar. For an average adult (with a calorie intake of 2000 kcal), this corresponds to less than 50 grams of sugar per day.

How can you eat less sugar?

Of course, it’s a good idea to limit candy, soda, sweet drinks, and pastries. But to stay under the recommended amount, you also need to look at your everyday foods, especially those you don’t prepare yourself. Here are some examples of foods that often contain unnecessarily high amounts of sugar:

Fruit yogurt

Ketchup

Ready-made meals

Sweetened bread

Certain types of alcohol, such as wine and cocktails

Breakfast cereals and muesli

Ready-made sauces

How can Doktr help?

Cutting back on sugar is a powerful step toward better health but sometimes physical changes aren’t the whole story. If you’re still not feeling your best, even when you make healthy choices, talking to a professional can really help.

With the Doktr app, you can quickly connect with a licensed Belgian doctor or psychologist, wherever and whenever it suits you.

Get help with the Doktr app