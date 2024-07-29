Welcome Proximus employees!

Thanks to Proximus, you'll find a wealth of information here to get started on your own healthcare journey.
  • self-tests
  • links to the most important Proximus wellbeing pages
  • inspiring blogs & advice pages
Start working on your well-being today!

Check yourself with the self-tests

Feeling tired, anxious or stressed? Take a self-test to assess your mental health risks. It can help you spot early warning signs and will indicate if further support is needed. Regular use of self-tests empowers you to monitor changes in your mental health and take proactive steps when concerns arise.

Accessible care with Doktr

Doktr is an innovative health service dedicated to making healthcare more accessible for everyone.

On this webpage, we've gathered all the resources you need to kick-start your healthcare journey with Doktr. Whether you want to focus on your physical health or mental well-being, you’ll find helpful information to support you. Our collaboration with Proximus empowers you to take control of your health with ease. Explore our tests, advice and self-help pages to get informed, or, if you’re looking for more personalized support, you can easily consult with GPs and psychologists via video appointments through the Doktr app.

In need of personal advice?

Wellbeing at Proximus

Proximus has bundled all it's wellbeing initiatives under the Think You umbrella. You can find all info here

 Discover the 7 main wellbeing axes

Interested in more information around mental wellbeing? You can find the Proximus information here. Discover even more in the Doktr advice pages and the blog.

Are you a manager and want to take even better care of your team? Take a look at this Proximus Toolkit.

Do you require more personal help and guidance? Don't hesitate to talk to a Personal Guide@work. If needed, they can guide you further to more specialised care. In specific cases they can offer you a trajectory with one of the Doktr psychologists.

Keep in touch

Questions?

Do you have any questions about our service? Don't hesitate to browse through our FAQs. Still not clear? Let us know via customerservice@doktr.be! Take care 💚

