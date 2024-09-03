Doktr is an innovative health service committed to making healthcare accessible to everyone. On this webpage, you find a variety of resources to help you begin your healthcare journey with confidence.

If you’re looking for more personalized support beyond the content here, Proximus offers the opportunity to speak with a personal guide@work, free of charge. This guide can also connect you to a specific free support pathway with psychologists through the Doktr app when appropriate.

For direct consultations, general practitioners and psychologists are also available via video appointment on the Doktr app. Please note that these appointments are at your own expense, but they provide convenient, caring support whenever you need it.