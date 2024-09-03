Hi there!
Together, Proximus and Doktr have thoughtfully brought you a collection of trusted healthcare resources designed to inspire and empower. Feel free to discover at your own pace, following your own interests and focus. You'll find:
- self-tests
- inspiring blogs
- advice pages
Let's get started on your health care journey 💚
Check in with yourself: your well-being self-tests
Take a moment to check in with yourself using our self-evaluation tools, designed to support your mental well-being. Whether it’s stress, anxiety, burn-out, or mindfulness, these four simple tests help you check in honestly with how you’re doing. By recognising early signs and tracking changes over time, you can better understand your state of mind and know when to seek extra support.
Explore our well-being blog
Dive into our collection of carefully crafted blogs that are created to support you wherever you are on your well-being journey. Whether you’re curious about mental health, finding balance at work, staying physically healthy, navigating travel, or simply seeking uplifting stories and practical tips, our diverse range of topics has something for you. Let these articles spark new ideas, offer reassurance, and gently guide you toward living your healthiest, happiest life—one insight at a time.
- Je kunt het leven zien als een weegschaal, waarbij sommige elementen je fysieke en mentale gezondheid naar beneden halen en andere ze net versterken. Stress is een typisch voorbeeld van een element dat zijn tol kan eisen op je gezondheid. Hoe meer stress, des te belangrijker het is om voor tegengewicht te zorgen met gezonde factoren. Zo verklein je het risico dat stress schadelijk wordt voor je gezondheid.
9 april 2024
Hoe voorkom je een burn-out als je thuiswerkt?Sinds COVID-19 werken velen van thuis uit. De grenzen tussen werk en vrije tijd kunnen hierdoor vervagen, wat het risico op burn-out verhoogt. In deze blog geven we tips om een goede balans te vinden wanneer je thuiswerkt.
10 januari 2024
13 tips om beter te slapenEr wordt veel gesproken over slaaproutines voor jonge kinderen. Maar eigenlijk moet bijna iedereen stappen ondernemen om goed te slapen. Het gaat zelden vanzelf. We geven je enkele tips om je slaaproutines te verbeteren en je kansen op een goede nachtrust te vergroten.
Browse through medical advice pages
Explore clear, expert-reviewed guidance on both physical and mental health—written to empower you with knowledge and peace of mind. Whether you’re seeking answers or reassurance, you’ll find reliable support to help you make confident choices for your wellbeing.
Extra support that suits you
Doktr is an innovative health service committed to making healthcare accessible to everyone. On this webpage, you find a variety of resources to help you begin your healthcare journey with confidence.
If you’re looking for more personalized support beyond the content here, Proximus offers the opportunity to speak with a personal guide@work, free of charge. This guide can also connect you to a specific free support pathway with psychologists through the Doktr app when appropriate.
For direct consultations, general practitioners and psychologists are also available via video appointment on the Doktr app. Please note that these appointments are at your own expense, but they provide convenient, caring support whenever you need it.
Wellbeing at Proximus
Of course Proximus has a broad array of well-being information at it's disposal on WAP+ and beyond. All wellbeing initiatives are bundled under the Think You umbrella. You can find all info here
Discover the 7 main wellbeing axes
Interested in more information around mental wellbeing? You can find the Proximus information here. Discover even more in the Doktr advice pages and the blog.
Are you a manager and want to take even better care of your team? Take a look at this Proximus Toolkit.
Do you require more personal help and guidance? Don't hesitate to talk to PersonalGuide@work. If needed, they can guide you further to more specialised care. In specific cases they can offer you a trajectory with one of the Doktr psychologists.
Questions?
Do you have any questions about our service? Don't hesitate to browse through our FAQs. Still not clear? Let us know via customerservice@doktr.be! Take care 💚
