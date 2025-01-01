PersonalGuide@Work
The prevenion advisors and PGW have formed a team.
The role of prevention advisors for psychosocial aspects and that of psychosocial consultants are complementary in the context of well-being at work.
Proximus pays particular attention to the well-being of its employees.
PersonalGuide@Work contributes to this by bringing you its experience in finding both private and professional solutions. Social consultants are available to you throughout the country. Whatever the nature of your interview, it remains confidential. Indeed, the social consultant is bound by professional secrecy and will only intervene with your agreement.
PersonalGuide@Work (PGW)
At Proximus, we invest in the well-being of our employees and we find it important that everyone feels valued and supported.
We are proud to present PersonalGuide@Work which is here for you:
What is PersonalGuide@Work ?
- A team of social consultants (formerly SUN) who help you meet various challenges, both at work and in the private sphere.
- Personal support : Whether you are facing stress, burnout, undesirable behaviors or private problems, PersonalGuide@Work is ready to listen and help you.
- Professional support : Feeling stuck in your career, current job or struggling to find a work-life balance? PersonalGuide@Work can help you find solutions.
- Crisis intervention : in the event of the loss of a loved one, an assault at work, an accident or illness, PersonalGuide@Work offers you its support
How does it work?
- PersonalGuide@Work is there for all employees and team leaders
- You can make an appointment (by email, by telephone) with the social consultant, who will guide you and support you in finding solutions.
- This may include emotional support, coaching, stress management, conflict mediation, resilience building, practical advice and referral to specialist help.
Why contact us?
- Confidentiality: respect for your privacy is guaranteed
- Expertise: Highly qualified and experienced social workers
- Accessibility: easily make an appointment by phone or email
We are here to help you, so don't hesitate!
Our contact details:
