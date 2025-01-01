PersonalGuide@Work
We're a motivated team of social consultants (formerly SUN) to help you face personal challenges, both professionally and private.
- Personal support : Facing stress, burnout, undesirable behaviours or private problems?
- Professional support : Feeling stuck in your career, current job or struggling to find a work-life balance?
- Crisis intervention : in the event of the loss of a loved one, an assault at work, an accident or illness.
Whatever the nature of your interview, PersonalGuide@Work is here to support you. And don't worry, it remains confidential.
PersonalGuide@Work and Doktr collaboration
Did you know that PGW and Doktr work closely together to support your wellbeing? If your PersonalGuide@Work feels you might benefit from professional guidance, they can help connect you with a psychologist through a dedicated care pathway.
You can read more about how we collaborate here.
Of course, you are always welcome to reach out to Doktr directly whenever you need to talk to a psychologist or a GP. Please note that direct consultations are at your own expense.
Remember, we’re here for you and happy to support you whenever you need it! 💚
Doktr n’est pas une salle d’urgence
L'aide offerte par les prestataires de soins de santé concerne uniquement des questions d'ordre médical ou psychologique et ne nécessitant pas de soins d'urgence ou d'hospitalisation. Si vous devez être hospitalisé d'urgence, appelez le 112.