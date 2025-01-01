PersonalGuide@Work

We're a motivated team of social consultants (formerly SUN) to help you face personal challenges, both professionally and private.

  • Personal support : Facing stress, burnout, undesirable behaviours or private problems?
  • Professional support : Feeling stuck in your career, current job or struggling to find a work-life balance?
  • Crisis intervention : in the event of the loss of a loved one, an assault at work, an accident or illness.

Whatever the nature of your interview, PersonalGuide@Work is here to support you. And don't worry, it remains confidential.

PersonalGuide@Work and Doktr collaboration

Did you know that PGW and Doktr work closely together to support your wellbeing? If your PersonalGuide@Work feels you might benefit from professional guidance, they can help connect you with a psychologist through a dedicated care pathway.

You can read more about how we collaborate here.

Of course, you are always welcome to reach out to Doktr directly whenever you need to talk to a psychologist or a GP. Please note that direct consultations are at your own expense.

Remember, we’re here for you and happy to support you whenever you need it! 💚

