Anxiety test for Proximus employees

Everyone feels tense from time to time, but when anxiety starts to affect your daily life, it’s important to take notice. Anxiety symptoms can build up gradually and take many forms.
The free anxiety test helps you recognise these signs and better understand how you’re feeling.

🧠 In collaboration with Proximus, this test is offered as part of their employee wellbeing programme.

💬 Need extra support? Contact your PersonalGuide@Work at Proximus for a personal conversation and further guidance.

