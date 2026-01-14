Drug addiction
Drug addiction is an illness in which you struggle to control the use of certain substances. These may be illegal drugs or addictive medications prescribed by a doctor. Substances that can be addictive include cocaine, opioids, opiates (such as morphine and heroin), amphetamines, cannabis, but also sleeping pills and sedatives.
What is cocaine?
Cocaine is a drug made from the leaves of the coca plant. It has a strong stimulating effect and temporarily increases energy, alertness and self-confidence. Cocaine is often used and misused to enhance performance. The most common way to use cocaine is by snorting the powder, but it can also be dissolved and injected. Crack is a special form of cocaine that is smoked. A cocaine high lasts about 30 minutes.
Common signs that may indicate cocaine use include:
- Enlarged pupils
- Tics in the neck and throat, such as jaw clenching or lip licking
- Eczema around the nostrils, runny nose (if snorted)
- Increased energy and restlessness
- Faster breathing, increased heart rate and higher blood pressure
- Heightened alertness and reduced need for sleep
- Impaired judgment
- Behavioural changes, aggression
- Rapid speech
Cocaine suppresses the feeling of hunger, which can lead to weight loss and nutritional deficiencies. Long-term use increases the risk of restlessness, irritability, sleep disturbances and heightened paranoia.
What is amphetamine?
Amphetamine is chemically produced and, like cocaine, is a stimulant. It is often taken in tablets or capsules, but can also be snorted or injected. The effect is similar to cocaine but lasts longer. An amphetamine high can last many hours.
Long-term use can lead to weight loss and nutritional deficiencies due to reduced appetite and reduced food intake. It may also cause an unsteady gait and jerky body movements, as well as brain-related effects that can lead to hallucinations, anxiety, psychosis and delusions.
What are opiates and opioids?
Opiates are a group of substances originally derived from the opium poppy. Some opiates are used in healthcare as painkillers, such as morphine and codeine. Heroin was initially developed as a treatment for morphine addiction but is now mostly sold and used illegally.
Opioids is the umbrella term for all medicines and drugs that have a morphine-like effect, both naturally occurring in the poppy and synthetically produced. Examples of synthetic morphine-like substances include buprenorphine, methadone and tramadol.
Opioids play an important role in healthcare because they relieve pain in a way no other substance can. At the same time, they are highly addictive and therefore prescribed with great caution. All opioids also affect breathing, and in high doses they can cause respiratory arrest.
Misuse of opiates can cause symptoms such as:
- Small, pinpoint pupils
- Unsteady walking or knees buckling during the high
- Dull or lethargic behaviour
- No sense of pain
- Injection marks and infected wounds
- Poor dental health
- Constipation
- Infectious diseases due to needle use, such as HIV and hepatitis B and C
- Depression, anxiety, personality changes
What is cannabis (hash, marijuana)?
There are several types of cannabis. In Belgium, hash and marijuana are most common.
Hash is made from the resin of the hemp plant and sold in small pieces ranging from light brown to black.
Marijuana consists of dried plant parts that look like chopped herbs. The most common way to use cannabis is by smoking it in hand-rolled cigarettes or special pipes.
Signs that may indicate cannabis use include:
- The person is active, outgoing, cheerful and talkative (first 15–45 minutes).
- Afterwards, the person becomes introverted, quiet, contemplative and sleepy. In this phase, all impressions feel more intense.
- Increased appetite: craving sweets (sometimes at unusual times).
- Red, bloodshot eyes that are sensitive to light.
- Clothes that smell like cannabis and yellowed fingertips.
- Difficulty concentrating and remembering things.
- Slow, delayed reactions.
Dependence on sedatives and sleeping pills
Various medications used for their calming effects, such as for severe anxiety, panic attacks or sleep problems, can cause addiction. Benzodiazepines are a well-known group of sedative medications, such as those containing diazepam, alprazolam or lorazepam.
In addition to the risk of addiction, these medications pose other health risks. They can reduce alertness, which increases the likelihood of traffic accidents. They also increase the risk of night-time falls, especially in older or vulnerable people. It is therefore important to use these medications only when truly necessary and always in consultation with a doctor.
What are the symptoms of drug addiction?
Common symptoms of drug addiction include:
- You need a certain substance daily, often several times a day.
- You experience a strong urge or craving for drugs.
- Over time, you need more drugs to achieve the same effect.
- You make sure you always have access to the drugs.
- You buy drugs even if you can’t really afford them.
- You struggle to perform at work due to your addiction.
- You risk losing your job, relationships or social connections.
- You do things to obtain drugs that you normally would not do, such as breaking into property or theft.
- You have tried to quit but were unsuccessful.
- You experience withdrawal symptoms when trying to stop.
How is drug addiction treated?
The treatment of drug addiction is always tailored to the individual, depending on the substance involved and the amount used. Often, you follow a treatment program that supports both the physical and psychological consequences of addiction. The goal is to help you function without drugs and regain stability in your life.
When should you seek help?
If you notice that drug use is causing problems in your life, it is important to seek help early. Support is available not only for people dealing with addiction, but also for relatives and family members.
Seek immediate medical help if any of the following apply:
- You have thoughts of suicide, or you think someone close to you may be suicidal.
- You suspect an overdose or that someone has taken contaminated or mixed drugs.
Frequently asked questions
What warning signs can family members look out for?
It can sometimes be hard to distinguish typical teenage behaviour from signs of drug addiction. Here are several warning signs relatives can look for:
- Problems at school or work: frequent truancy, declining grades or dropping out of school, taking many sick days at work or being fired.
- Physical changes: lack of energy and motivation, weight gain or loss, and red eyes.
- Poor hygiene: paying less attention to appearance and personal care.
- Changed behaviour: drastic behaviour changes, being secretive, unusually much contact with new or unknown friends, not wanting to say where they are going, coming home late and withdrawing socially.
- Money problems: suddenly needing more money without clear explanation, or noticing money or belongings missing at home, possibly sold to buy drugs.
