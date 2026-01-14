Drug addiction

What is cocaine?

Cocaine is a drug made from the leaves of the coca plant. It has a strong stimulating effect and temporarily increases energy, alertness and self-confidence. Cocaine is often used and misused to enhance performance. The most common way to use cocaine is by snorting the powder, but it can also be dissolved and injected. Crack is a special form of cocaine that is smoked. A cocaine high lasts about 30 minutes.

Common signs that may indicate cocaine use include:

Enlarged pupils

Tics in the neck and throat, such as jaw clenching or lip licking

Eczema around the nostrils, runny nose (if snorted)

Increased energy and restlessness

Faster breathing, increased heart rate and higher blood pressure

Heightened alertness and reduced need for sleep

Impaired judgment

Behavioural changes, aggression

Rapid speech

Cocaine suppresses the feeling of hunger, which can lead to weight loss and nutritional deficiencies. Long-term use increases the risk of restlessness, irritability, sleep disturbances and heightened paranoia.