Mindfulness test for Proximus employees

In a busy world full of distractions, it’s not always easy to stay present. Yet that’s exactly what mindfulness can offer: more calm, focus, and resilience. The free mindfulness self-test helps you discover how consciously you’re living your life.

🧠 In collaboration with Proximus, this test is offered as part of their employee wellbeing programme.

💬 Need extra support? Contact your Personal Guide at Work at Proximus for a personal conversation and further guidance.