Mindfulness test for Proximus employees
In a busy world full of distractions, it’s not always easy to stay present. Yet that’s exactly what mindfulness can offer: more calm, focus, and resilience. The free mindfulness self-test helps you discover how consciously you’re living your life.
🧠 In collaboration with Proximus, this test is offered as part of their employee wellbeing programme.
💬 Need extra support? Contact your Personal Guide at Work at Proximus for a personal conversation and further guidance.
Doktr is geen spoeddienst
De huisartsen via de Doktr-app kunnen alleen hulp bieden bij primaire medische of psychologische vragen die geen spoedeisende hulp of ziekenhuisopname vereisen. Indien je een dringende ziekenhuisopname nodig hebt, bel dan naar 112.