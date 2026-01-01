Start your day with a walk

Many people start their day with a walk or cycle to work. Take the opportunity to go for a brisk walk before or after breakfast. It will give your day an active start.

Get up regularly and take the longer route

Research shows that moving for 5 minutes every hour is more effective than moving for 30 minutes in one go. So take a slightly longer route to the bathroom or the tap. It really makes a difference!

Make the most of your lunch break

If you usually run errands, go for a walk or exercise during your lunch break, be sure to keep doing so. It is important to be active for at least 30 minutes every day to feel your best. It is also an excellent opportunity to get some sunlight, which supports vitamin D production.

Vary your working position

Do you often spend the entire day sitting in the same position at your computer? Try changing your working position regularly and make it a fixed part of your routine. For example, you could stand up during phone calls. A height-adjustable desk can also help.

5 stretching exercises you can do at your desk

Want to add more movement to your day? Try these 5 quick stretching exercises to make your day more active and healthier.

1. Neck stretch: slowly tilt your head to one side, bringing your ear towards your shoulder. Use your hand to apply gentle pressure. Hold this position for 10–30 seconds and repeat on the other side.

2. Knee to chest: slowly pull one leg towards your chest, hold for 10–30 seconds, then lower it again. Repeat a few times before switching legs.

3. Forward bend: remain seated with your feet together in front of you. Slowly bend forwards with your arms extended and try to touch your toes. Hold this position for 10–30 seconds, then sit upright again with your arms still extended. Repeat a few times.

4. Torso twist: keep your feet firmly on the floor and rotate your upper body towards the arm resting on the back of your chair. Hold this position for 10–30 seconds and repeat on the other side.

5. Chest and shoulder opener: stand upright and bring your arms behind your back. Clasp your hands together and lift your arms while pushing your chest forwards. Hold this position for 10–30 seconds.

How can Doktr help?

Through the Doktr app, you can quickly speak to a licensed GP or psychologist by video. The GP can provide advice on physical symptoms caused by prolonged sitting.

Get quick help in the Doktr app