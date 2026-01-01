If it were possible to package physical activity into a medicine, it would probably be the most successful treatment in the world. Regular exercise that raises your heart rate reduces the risk of many diseases. It would also be a remedy against premature ageing and early death. Yet for most of us, it is still difficult to achieve this in daily life.

Going from no exercise to some exercise gives the greatest benefit

It is often said that a little exercise is better than none at all. That is true. In fact, the greatest health benefit is achieved by people who move from no physical activity to some level of exercise. The goal is not to meet all targets perfectly from the start. Step by step, little by little, you can already make significant progress. There are many well-known sayings around this idea, such as “every movement counts” and “the best exercise is the one you actually do”. They are all true.

5 tips to start exercising

People often naturally choose what feels familiar, and many of us tend to seek comfort. As a result, it can sometimes be challenging to start moving and turn it into a regular habit. Below are a few ways to get started:

Make an appointment. It is often easier to exercise if you have scheduled it, for example by signing up for a class or booking a session with an instructor. Exercising with your partner or a friend can also help.

It is often easier to exercise if you have scheduled it, for example by signing up for a class or booking a session with an instructor. Exercising with your partner or a friend can also help. Turn your commute into a moment to move. Walk or cycle part of your journey, and combine it with a “walk & talk”: hold work discussions while walking or call a friend during your walk.

Walk or cycle part of your journey, and combine it with a “walk & talk”: hold work discussions while walking or call a friend during your walk. Set a goal. Decide how many times per week you want to exercise. Choose specific days that work for you, rather than assuming it will happen automatically. Do not push yourself too hard at the start, but make sure you do something. It will make it easier to continue next time.

Decide how many times per week you want to exercise. Choose specific days that work for you, rather than assuming it will happen automatically. Do not push yourself too hard at the start, but make sure you do something. It will make it easier to continue next time. Exercise while watching your favourite series. An easy way to exercise is to listen to an audiobook or watch a film on your phone while using an exercise bike, walking on a treadmill, or using a cross trainer.

An easy way to exercise is to listen to an audiobook or watch a film on your phone while using an exercise bike, walking on a treadmill, or using a cross trainer. Reward yourself. Think of a nice reward you can give yourself after exercising.

How can Doktr help you?

If you have pain or other physical complaints that prevent you from exercising, a GP via Doktr can help you. Discover the Doktr app. You can receive tips on training that suits you. This gives you immediate professional advice, personalised tips and guidance to help you make conscious choices for your wellbeing.

Get quick help in the Doktr app