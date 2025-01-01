Did you know that PGW and Doktr work closely together to support your wellbeing? If your PersonalGuide@Work feels you might benefit from professional guidance, they can help connect you with a psychologist through a dedicated care pathway.

You can read more about how we collaborate here.

Of course, you are always welcome to reach out to Doktr directly whenever you need to talk to a psychologist or a GP. Please note that direct consultations are at your own expense.

Remember, we’re here for you and happy to support you whenever you need it! 💚