A team of social consultants (formerly SUN)to help you face personal challenges, both professionally and private.
- Personal support : Whether you are facing stress, burnout, undesirable behaviors or private problems
- Professional support : Feeling stuck in your career, current job or struggling to find a work-life balance?
- Crisis intervention : in the event of the loss of a loved one, an assault at work, an accident or illness.
Whatever the nature of your interview, PersonalGuide@Work is here to support you. And don't worry, it remains confidential.
PersonalGuide@Work and Doktr collaboration
Did you know that PGW and Doktr work closely together to support your wellbeing? If your PersonalGuide@Work feels you might benefit from professional guidance, they can help connect you with a psychologist through a dedicated care pathway.
You can read more about how we collaborate here.
Of course, you are always welcome to reach out to Doktr directly whenever you need to talk to a psychologist or a GP. Please note that direct consultations are at your own expense.
