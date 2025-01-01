Depression test for Proximus employees

Feeling low or lacking energy from time to time is normal. But when these symptoms persist, it’s important to stay alert. The free depression test helps you monitor these signs and better understand how you’re feeling.

🧠 In collaboration with Proximus, this test is offered as part of their employee wellbeing programme.

💬 Need extra support? Contact your PersonalGuide@Work at Proximus for a personal conversation and further guidance.

