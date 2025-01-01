Depression test for Proximus employees
Feeling low or lacking energy from time to time is normal. But when these symptoms persist, it’s important to stay alert. The free depression test helps you monitor these signs and better understand how you’re feeling.
🧠 In collaboration with Proximus, this test is offered as part of their employee wellbeing programme.
💬 Need extra support? Contact your PersonalGuide@Work at Proximus for a personal conversation and further guidance.
Doktr is geen spoeddienst
De huisartsen via de Doktr-app kunnen alleen hulp bieden bij primaire medische of psychologische vragen die geen spoedeisende hulp of ziekenhuisopname vereisen. Indien je een dringende ziekenhuisopname nodig hebt, bel dan naar 112.