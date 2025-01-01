Burn-out test for Proximus employees

Struggling to balance work and personal life? That can quickly lead to stress and, eventually, burnout. That’s why it’s crucial to recognise the early signs and take preventive action.
Take our free burnout test today to find out where you stand.

🧠 In collaboration with Proximus, this test is offered as part of their employee wellbeing programme.

💬 Need extra support? Contact your PersonalGuide@Work at Proximus for a personal conversation and further guidance.

