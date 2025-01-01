How quickly colleagues can be contagious?

Wintertime often means sniffling. With more than 400 different cold viruses around us, it's no wonder we sometimes get infected. But how quickly does that happen? American research shows that a cold virus can spread to half the people in an office building within four hours.

The researchers applied a virus to a door handle in an office with 80 employees. Within half a working day, the virus was found in half of the people. The germs had spread from the door handle to toilets, computers, desks and telephones. But also to light switches, microwaves and coffee machines.

3 simple tips to stay healthy

1. Wash your hands

Especially after using the toilet, before eating and after greeting lots of people. It is also a good idea to carry hand sanitiser with you.

2. Do not touch your nose, mouth and eyes

If you come into contact with a virus and then touch your nose, mouth or eyes (which, according to studies, we do on average 16 times an hour), the virus can enter your body and make you ill.

3. Sleep and eat regularly and avoid stress

Rest and sleep are essential for recovery and staying healthy, as is eating regularly and variedly. Too much stress weakens your immune system, making you more susceptible to illness.

Rest and sleep are essential for recovery and staying healthy, as is eating regularly and variedly. Too much stress weakens your immune system, making you more susceptible to illness. Exercise, meditation or a few simple breathing exercises can help to quickly reduce your stress levels.

What if you do become infected?

The Doktr app allows you to quickly consult a certified general practitioner via video, without an appointment. The GP can help you assess your symptoms and give you advice on treatment.

Get quick help in the Doktr app