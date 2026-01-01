How can I recognize stress?

Chronically ill people in Belgium

Stress is unquestionably the disease of our time. According to Voka non-profit association (vzw), one third of all cases of sickness absence in Flanders are due to stress. In recent years, the figures have increased. From 2017 to 2022, sickness absence due to mental disorders, including stress-related mental disorders, rose by 19.59%.

When do we speak of stress?

In medical terms, stress occurs when the body produces and secretes the stress hormone cortisol. This is not harmful in itself: it increases blood pressure, stimulates the immune system, and prepares the body to respond to a threat. This can be beneficial, for example, when we are threatened by a predator.

When the threat takes the form of an overloaded desk, overtime and deadlines, worries about personal finances, or other matters, cortisol is less beneficial for the body. Normally, cortisol levels return to normal after 30–90 minutes, allowing the body to recover. But if the peaks are so frequent that the body has no time to recover in between, we risk developing stress-related illnesses.

How can you recognize stress?

The hardest part of stress is often recognizing in time when it is making you ill. Sleep problems are often a sign of high stress levels, as are neck and shoulder pain, stomach complaints, anxiety, and being easily irritated.

If you cannot cope with the stress alone, seek help. Find the courage to talk to your manager and family members so they can help you and understand why you may not be functioning normally. The most important thing is to seek help as early as possible.

With Doktr, you can quickly see a general practitioner for initial psychological support.

Get quick help in the Doktr app

Source:

1. Voka vzw. (2022). De arbeidsmarkt is ziek - Van preventie tot re-integratie (langdurig) zieken. Voka Paper.