Most people know what mental disorders, such as depression and anxiety, entail. But what is the definition of good mental health? It is more than just the absence of mental disorders. Good mental health means, for example, that you are able to:

make the most of your abilities and realize your potential;

cope with the ups and downs of life;

fully participate in various contexts and play an active role in your family, circle of friends, at work, and in society.

This means that, despite a mental disorder but with the necessary support and treatment, you can still enjoy positive mental health. It also means that, regardless of your starting position, whether you have good or poor mental health, you have the ability to influence your situation.

Risk factors and protective factors

Your mental health depends on many things. Some factors strengthen mental health. These are protective factors. Other things increase the risk of mental health problems. These are so-called risk factors.

We cannot protect ourselves against certain risk factors, such as the death of a loved one, a serious illness, unemployment, being abandoned by a loved one, and so on. On the other hand, with some luck, we can count on a number of protective factors, such as a loving and supportive environment, good friends, healthy children, an interesting job that provides a good income.

But besides what we cannot control ourselves, there is another important aspect that is just as important, namely the way we approach daily life. Many people do not realize that all the small choices we make daily together form a whole that can protect us against or expose us to an increased risk of illness. Physical and mental aspects are closely connected. What is good for the body is also good for the mind, and vice versa.

Everyday choices that better protect you against mental health problems

No matter the state of your mental health, you can always improve it through the choices you make every day. This may sound simplistic, but it is really true! And they don't have to be major adjustments. You can create a significant impact through small changes that become new habits if you apply them consistently every day.

Some examples:

Spend 10 minutes meditating every day. There are various apps that can help you with meditation .

. Take a detour on your way to or from work so you pass by a forest or park. Observe the trees, inhale the scent, and notice the changing seasons.

on your way to or from work so you pass by a forest or park. Observe the trees, inhale the scent, and notice the changing seasons. As a parent, spend 10 focused minutes with your children every weekday.

every weekday. Download one of the many apps for 7 minutes of exercise and do this every day.

and do this every day. End each evening by noting what you are grateful for.

for. Always take a beneficial lunch break by going for a short walk outside.

by going for a short outside. Take a moment every day with your good friends. Giving likes on social media is not enough: it's better to drop by or give a call.

How can Doktr help you?

With the Doktr app, you can quickly and without long waiting times have a video conversation with a psychologist. This way, you can discuss stress and gloomy feelings in a timely manner and combine professional guidance with your daily healthy habits.

Get help with the Doktr app