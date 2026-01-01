Effective breaks can prevent stress problems

When work and home responsibilities pile up, stress and pressure can quickly take over and overshadow all the enjoyable things.

Research shows that effective breaks are a great way to become both more productive and less stressed. What you do during your breaks also matters.

The best way to take breaks

Short in the morning, longer in the afternoon.

Longer breaks aren’t necessarily better. In the morning, micro-breaks of just a few minutes are often enough. In the afternoon, when your energy levels dip, you may need a longer break to recharge.

Change your environment. Ideally, get some fresh air during your break — or at least switch to a different setting.

Put screens aside. Research shows that many people spend their breaks scrolling through social media, which does not allow for effective recovery. Give your brain real rest during breaks.

Move your body. Doing something physical during a break is highly effective for improving both your wellbeing and your efficiency. It doesn’t have to be a full workout — a short walk around the block or a few simple exercises can be enough.

Spend time with pets. For those who can, pets are an excellent way to take truly restorative breaks. Spending time with animals can lower stress hormones and boost your wellbeing.

Schedule your break time. Especially during stressful periods, it’s important to ensure there is room for breaks throughout the day.

