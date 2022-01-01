To make the Doktr app a success, we obviously want to convince patients of the benefits of online video consultations. But of course, we then also need GPs to integrate the platform into their practice operations. To this end, we are looking for a "Growth Marketer with B2B focus" to further develop, implement and improve the go-to market plan towards GPs (and other specialists in the future). In doing so, there is a big focus on respecting the eHealth ecosystem.

What will you do?

You will be part of a marketing team consisting of 4 people: a marketing lead and two marketers focusing on the patient side. You will be the only one with the B2B focus. Depending on priorities, you will also occasionally work on B2C initiatives.

Your main goal is to bring in quality leads for the sales colleague who then goes on site with the GP/specialist.

You will work on a 360° go-to-market plan where you will think of ways to reach the GP and will also be responsible for the implementation of your actions : a broad knowledge and interest is therefore required ranging from content marketing to digital campaigns. For setting up campaigns, you can count on a media team and the creation of visuals or videos is also done by a colleague on the basis of your briefing.

You regularly test the digital journey that our customers go through and you make proposals for improvements in every step of the digital journey. You take the initiative yourself to improve this E2E trajectory (website optimisation, SEO, marketing funnel optimisation).

You analyse the results of web visitors, incoming leads and other "digital data" on a daily basis. You then inform your team to jointly implement new initiatives to boost lead generation.

You manage Doktr's LinkedIn account and drive engagement and ensure visibility.

You participate in workshops with partners and are responsible for the go-to-market of new value propositions.

You look for new business development ideas e.g. adding new specialists, company doctors and other companies for B2B2C initiatives

You have an open mindset to discover new trends and ways of working in B2B and make proposals to apply this in the Doktr context.

You develop a thorough knowledge of the e-health landscape, our customers' needs and their key decision moments to further refine your marketing strategy. You follow what the competition is doing in this market to adjust the current marketing plan if necessary.

Your Profile

You have a good knowledge of (digital) marketing

You have a first experience in building a B2B sales funnel, content marketing, UX/UI and web analytics, growht hacking

You are open to change, new attitudes, methodologies and ways of working

You are resilient when actions change last-minute according to priorities in the team

An affinity with the medical world is an asset, but not a must

You are eager to explore unfamiliar aspects of digital sales and marketing.

You have excellent presentation skills and persuasiveness.

You are dynamic and proactive. You propose new initiatives and come up with concrete recommendations.

You are fluent in the following 3 languages: French/Dutch/English.

Our offer

We offer you an exciting position, full of opportunities to grow and learn, a job that propels you forward so that you can shape the digital future with us. You have the chance to work in a dynamic, stimulating environment with lots of opportunities. Are you a professional who thinks like this? Someone who sees solutions where others only see obstacles. Then you are a talent who can still grow with us. Every day.

Shape the future of digital with us.