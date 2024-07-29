Welcome Proximus employees!
Thanks to Proximus, you'll find a wealth of information here to get started on your own healthcare journey.
- self-tests
- links to the most important Proximus wellbeing pages
- inspiring blogs & advice pages
Start working on your well-being today!
Check yourself with the self-tests
Feeling tired, anxious or stressed? Take a self-test to assess your mental health risks. It can help you spot early warning signs and will indicate if further support is needed. Regular use of self-tests empowers you to monitor changes in your mental health and take proactive steps when concerns arise.
Accessible care with Doktr
Doktr is an innovative health service dedicated to making healthcare more accessible for everyone.
On this webpage, we've gathered all the resources you need to kick-start your healthcare journey with Doktr. Whether you want to focus on your physical health or mental well-being, you’ll find helpful information to support you. Our collaboration with Proximus empowers you to take control of your health with ease. Explore our tests, advice and self-help pages to get informed, or, if you’re looking for more personalized support, you can easily consult with GPs and psychologists via video appointments through the Doktr app.
In need of personal advice?
Wellbeing at Proximus
Proximus has bundled all it's wellbeing initiatives under the Think You umbrella. You can find all info here
Discover the 7 main wellbeing axes
- Jobquality
- Job environment
Energy
- Work relations
- Psychological safety.
- Return to work
- Taking care of myself and others
Interested in more information around mental well being? You can find it here
Are you a manager and want to take even better care of your team? Take a look at this Proximus Toolkit
Do you require more personal help and guidance? Don't hesitate to talk to a personal guide at work. If needed, they can guide you further to more specialised care. In specific cases they can offer you a trajectory with one of the Doktr psychologists.
Take your time exploring our carefully curated self-care and medical content. Discover trusted advice and practical tips to enhance your overall well-being. Whether you’re focused on physical health, mental wellness, or boosting your productivity and resilience, you’ll find the guidance you need right here.
- Stress is een natuurlijk onderdeel van het leven, maar moet in evenwicht worden gehouden met het nodige herstel. Anders bestaat het risico dat de stress zich ophoopt, wat uiteindelijk kan leiden tot uitputting en chronische ziektes. Hier zijn enkele effectieve manieren om je stress in het dagelijkse leven in evenwicht te houden.
15 maart 2024
Hoe kan ik stress herkennen?Stressgerelateerde ziektes nemen toe en zijn nu goed voor een op de drie gevallen van ziekteverzuim. Dit roept echter de vraag op: op welk moment moeten we stress aanpakken en wat zijn de symptomen waar we op moeten letten?
26 maart 2024
Gestresseerd? 5 tips om te ontspannenStress is iets wat we allemaal wel eens ervaren, maar soms kan het de overhand nemen en je welzijn aantasten. Hoe vind je nu een balans? Stressonderzoeker Helena Schiller uit Zweden deelt haar beste tips om te leren ontspannen.
